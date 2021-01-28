LETTER: Backing Tiritilli for Normal mayor

After 18 years of financial mismanagement resulting in higher taxes and a mountain of debt, it is time for a change in the town of Normal. Eighty-four million dollars in debt is not Normal.

Marc Tiritilli has my support for mayor of Normal. He possesses the integrity, know-how and collaborative skills necessary to lead our town in a post COVID-19 recovery. That will require better priorities than what we’ve seen the past 18 years.

I hope you’ll join me in voting for Marc Tiritilli for mayor of Normal on April 6.

Dan O’Brien, Normal

