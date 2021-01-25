LETTER: Backing Tiritilli for Normal mayor

In 2001 when Chris Koos became mayor of Normal, we were debt-free. Today our debt is roughly $84 million. Additional interest exceeds $37 million. Together, the money we still owe for Uptown is $121 million. Instead of paying off these bonds, we continue to refinance them with interest-only notes, extending the debt to 2043. With 54,000 residents, our debt load is over $2,240 per person.

Uptown has failed to produce the promised economic boom. The bottom floor of 1 Uptown Circle has yet to find a tenant. The engineering department occupies the second floor, costing over $35,000 per month in rent. This is some of the highest office rent in downstate Illinois. Previously, these staff were in rent-free offices already owned by the town.

Normal has seen 14 property tax increases on Mayor Koos’ watch — all to fund a broken pension system. Despite the increases, pensions funding is worse than ever. Our police and fire pensions are only funded at 43% and 47%, respectively.

Roads and infrastructure have suffered years of neglect at the hands of pet projects. Garbage, sewer, and water bills continually increase, while some residents suffer with horrible water. Instead of correcting this problem, Mayor Koos pushed a $250,000 study and a $5 million project extending water service to Rivian, when they’re already being supplied from the city of Bloomington.