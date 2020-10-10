 Skip to main content
LETTER: Backing Yoder for county coroner
We are proud to support Kathy Yoder as the McLean County Coroner. We have known her our entire life. She handles situations with compassion and caring in her role as coroner. Her qualifications and integrity are beyond reproach. She is a very hard worker and runs her office efficiently taking good care of our taxpayer dollars.

Besides being coroner, she works diligently behind the scenes providing community support in various activities. Please join us in supporting Kathy Yoder as McLean County Coroner. 

Greg and Karen Otto, Danvers  

