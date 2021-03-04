LETTER: Backing Zimmerman for Normal council

I write this letter in support of AJ Zimmerman for Normal Town Council.

I have had the pleasure of working with AJ for nine years in his position as an attorney. His motto, “Listen, Learn, Lead” is precisely what makes him an excellent attorney. He thoroughly investigations issues that come before him, seeks input from those who may lend expertise, considers all possible solutions, and makes decisions based on the best interest of those impacted. He is very detail-oriented and follows through on all projects he leads until they successfully reach fruition.

AJ genuinely cares about the thoughts and ideas of his constituents. He is open to new ideas, and values the input of others. He cares about his community, wanting to make sure his family, neighbors, friends and fellow residents of Normal have a great place to live, work and play. He values the businesses that call Normal home, and strives to support them and attract new, diverse business as well.

AJ has the best interest of Normal and its residents at heart. Place your vote for AJ Zimmerman for Normal Town Council.

Kimberly Yearry, Wapella

