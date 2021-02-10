LETTER: Backing Zimmerman for Normal council

I am writing today to recommend A.J. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council. I am confident that A.J. will do a great job looking out for the Normal community while on the town council. He is a very thoughtful and dedicated leader. He strives to gain understanding through listening to others, and he seeks common ground to use as a strong foundation to then build upon. He absorbs a lot of information while staying focused on key points. He is strategic. He sees the big picture and paves the way to get there but not just on his own; he leads others to join him on the journey.

I have known A.J. ever since he moved to Normal. He is a hard worker in his career and community service. He has volunteered on boards, help organized events, and supports local treasures. He recognizes the basic needs of our community and wants to make sure we meet those responsibilities. But he also sees the value in what makes Normal unique; whether it is town festivals celebrated in Uptown Normal where people come out to be together while supporting their local businesses or the use of the great asset we have in the Constitution Trail where people go out to exercise, enjoy the outdoors, and spend time together with friends and families.