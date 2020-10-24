 Skip to main content
LETTER: Barrett testimony results in gift
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I have been extensively following the events of the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. I find that all her responses, to the “investigations by the proper U.S. Bodies,” have been pursuant to the American values, i.e., God, truth and rights and duties.

My colleague Dr. Gian C. Sud and his wife were so impressed with Judge Barrett, that they elected to send an ornamental cross to her. I thought that their act should be shared with the people of this community.

Iryna Brown, Normal

