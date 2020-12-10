 Skip to main content
LETTER: Be aware of potential for fraud
date 2020-12-10

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Will there be more voter fraud in Georgia come January? Most likely is the right answer. Georgia has a lousy record of stuffed ballot boxes and no accountability to poll officials. Also, using a faulty software system like Michigan and other states will no doubt be employed to cheat the American people of an honest election.

Georgia will be the new banana republic election fraudster employed by the corrupt Democrat party. We might as well call it a third-world economy in need of election monitors sent out from Communist China and terrorist Iran. They are ready to ruin America like the criminal mobs of the French and Russian revolutions. How else would a pathological liar like Joe Biden be allowed to lie and cheat his way to the top? The fake news media will love it. They will drive the narrative.

James R. Bourke, Normal

