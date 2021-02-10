LETTER: Be sure to read Kemp's work

Pantagraph readers are blessed every Sunday when Bill Kemp, librarian of the History Museum, writes on McLean County history. His recent article on German newspapers and anti-German sentiment during WWI was especially well done.

As usual, his research was careful, his facts well targeted, and his writing excellent (as always). His work is always extremely intelligent and enlightening. I would urge Pantagraph readers not to skip the inside of the last page of your Sunday front section.