LETTER: Being wrong not expression of freedom

I am writing in response to Marc Thiessen's Aug. 6 column. After several false factual claims ("the unvaccinated minority do not pose a serious threat to the rest of us"), he concludes by saying, "Some will never get them and that is their choice. Free people are free to be wrong."

I strongly disagree. Free people are not free to be wrong when their being wrong puts other people at risk. Citizens are not free to be wrong about driving laws, because to be wrong endangers other people. No one would suggest otherwise.

When one has the ability to be right, being wrong is not an expression of freedom.

Tom Eder, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0