LETTER: Beware of political extremists

On April 1, a letter to the editor made ridiculously hyperbolic claims in what must have been a sarcastic April Fools’ Day joke. It said the GOP was alive and well; the Democratic party had morphed into a communist organization; and Biden was a Leninist and an evil liar because he supports clean energy, humane immigration policies, voting rights, justice and healthcare equality, modernizing infrastructure, reducing gun violence and closing the wealth gap with good paying jobs, and taxing larger corporations and the wealthy more fairly.
The letter sounds like what Republican Congressman Gaetz has repeatedly stated on Fox News, other alt-right networks and at rallies. He’s currently under investigation for sex crimes and misusing funds to finance his sex and drug addictions.
A political party that deflects, defames, distracts, distorts, dehumanizes, denies and defrauds is morally and ethically deceased, regressive and un-American. However, there are honest patriotic Republicans like Rep. Kinzinger who are working to revitalize their party, but they need help from other like-minded members that find leadership no longer viable.
Communicating with party officials and office holders is essential, so call, write letters, and send emails and insist on receiving meaningful responses, not the usual party line nonsense. Voters must research backgrounds and policies of candidates running in local, state and national elections because violent, alt-right white nationalist groups like the Proud Boys are sponsoring candidates at all levels to undermine our freedoms, Constitution and democracy.
So when city, school, county, state and national office seekers appear on the ballot, beware. The RNC is sometimes supporting extremists and their fundraisers are scamming donors. In fact, they had to return over $120 million to donors while Trump misled his loyal supporters with his “stop the steal” fundraising appeals.
Linda L. Doenitz, Bloomington