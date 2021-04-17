LETTER: Beware of political extremists

On April 1, a letter to the editor made ridiculously hyperbolic claims in what must have been a sarcastic April Fools’ Day joke. It said the GOP was alive and well; the Democratic party had morphed into a communist organization; and Biden was a Leninist and an evil liar because he supports clean energy, humane immigration policies, voting rights, justice and healthcare equality, modernizing infrastructure, reducing gun violence and closing the wealth gap with good paying jobs, and taxing larger corporations and the wealthy more fairly.

The letter sounds like what Republican Congressman Gaetz has repeatedly stated on Fox News, other alt-right networks and at rallies. He’s currently under investigation for sex crimes and misusing funds to finance his sex and drug addictions.

A political party that deflects, defames, distracts, distorts, dehumanizes, denies and defrauds is morally and ethically deceased, regressive and un-American. However, there are honest patriotic Republicans like Rep. Kinzinger who are working to revitalize their party, but they need help from other like-minded members that find leadership no longer viable.