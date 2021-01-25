LETTER: Biden fails to mention unborn

Preborn Americans are the forgotten ethnic group. While it may seem a bit impersonal to be placed in an ethnic group, no collection is more diverse than the unborn. Half are female, many are people of color, none can read, find work, contribute, and so on. But all have, or had, inherent worth and great potential.

I scanned President Biden’s inauguration speech for a mention of his sadness that past and future victims of abortion are regrettable collateral damage in the pursuit of reproductive freedom. But that “freedom” is now a given, rating not even a phrase in the speech. He, apparently not wanting to offend many of us, did not talk about his intention to require all of us to pay for the exercise thereof. It’s coming, though. Count on it. It’s a Democratic goal.

The speech, however, was not without its merits, the most laudable in my view being his friendliness toward immigrants. I know he supports reasonable gun control but that, too, escaped mention, most likely because of its divisive nature. He also quoted St. Augustine, whom he identified as “a saint in my church,” stretching the credibility of his adherence to Catholic teaching.