LETTER: Biden flips position on COVID

in sheer desperation it would seem the campaign narrative now being pushed by the Democrats, with help from the media, is that President Trump is responsible for the deaths of 170,000 Americans due to his mismanagement of the coronavirus and is therefore unfit to be President.

Whereas since late January. Biden and his advisers have been constantly accusing him of overreacting in banning travel from China and that the coronavirus was not as serious as the president would lead us to believe.

Biden’s Public Health Advisory committee member Dr. Zeke Emanuel in late January stated, “Everyone in America should stop panicking and being hysterical. The best thing we have going is the seasonality. It is going to go down as spring comes up.”

In late February, top Biden advisor Ron Klain was encouraging people to “go down to Chinatown in their cities and buy dinner or go shopping. What we are seeing here is people staying away out of needless fears about the coronavirus.”

All of this coming from Biden’s top advisor and select Public Health Advisory Committee.

Now we are hearing from the Democratic candidate for President of the United States himself from his cavernous dark basement calling for a nationwide shutdown. Go figure.

John Ryan, Bloomington

