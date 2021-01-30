 Skip to main content
LETTER: Biden fulfils pair of promises
Less than one week into his presidency, why does this lifelong Republican love President Joe Biden already?

Hours after being sworn in, he signed 17 executive orders- the ninth of which reversed Trump's executive order by stating "...Prevents workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity".

Then he signed another executive order reversing yet another of Donald Trump's, overturning the one that barred qualified transgender citizens from serving their country in the military.

On stage at the RNC in August of 2016, Donald Trump promised to protect LGBTs and he even called-out The GOP for their long history of mistreatment of and denial of rights to LGBTs. Strangely, he got a standing ovation for this by the presumably mostly or all Republican audience.

Now we know this pair of betrayals are but two of the thousands of lies Trump would tell.

My instinct was good- I was right to declare myself "Never-Trump" in 2016. I did right by remaining "Never-Trump" in 2020 and risking uncertainty/disappointment by voting Dem for first time ever.

In less than a week in office, Biden made good on two promises that Trump was unable/incapable of keeping.

Many thanks and much gratitude to President Biden!

Kevin Olomon, Bloomington

