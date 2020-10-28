LETTER: Biden gives middle class a chance

Joe Biden understands that in its simplest form, politics is an act of promoting one group at the expense of another. For the past four years, Donald Trump has promoted the very richest among us and you can be assured that as the bills come due, he will have billionaire backs and the middle class will carry the burden. With Joe, I think middle class America will have a better chance for survival as the richest among us, the Donald Trump’s of the world, pay their fair share.

In the final debate, Donald Trump attempted to use his divisive tactics one final time, his target was the Democratic Party. He pretends to be running against AOC+3 and Bernie Sanders and maybe as you consider Donald Trump’s extreme right position, it would be appropriate for him to run directly against the extreme left. The President’s problem is that Joe Biden represents moderate Americans. The average American citizen is not an extremist and in ordinary times, these extreme ends of the political spectrum would represent only 10% of our population. With Donald Trump promoting extremists on the right, it has increased their numbers; the expected response on the left side has become a reality as well. His divisive strategy is effective. Maybe it’ll get him re-elected, but it definitely is not good for our country. Donald Trump is not concerned with what’s good for our country, he’s only interested in what’s good for Donald Trump.