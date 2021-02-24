 Skip to main content
LETTER: Biden seeks to divide America
1 comment
LETTER: Biden seeks to divide America

Joe Biden seeks to give amnesty to 15 million illegals. The Democrat party is doing this solely to gain 15 million votes in the next election. The Democrat party does not care about the well-being and safety of America. They are determined to turn America into a Leninist ghetto run by elites.

The “dark winter” Biden speaks of is actually a reference to himself. Winter has come. It must be stopped. Biden and Harris will seek to ruin our U.S. Constitution. Using identity politics, the race card and Leninist tactics is a direct assault on America. Biden only seeks to divide America. He is nothing but trouble.

James R. Bourke, Normal

