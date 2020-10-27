LETTER: Biden will help rebuild America

General Mattis wrote a book about leadership after resigning as Trump’s DOD secretary. When interviewed he said the most important trait of a good leader is being trustworthy coupled with abilities to empathize with and listen to those being led.

Joe Biden fits that description fairly well. He spent decades in the Senate representing Delaware, re-elected time after time, heading vital committees such as judiciary and foreign relations while writing needed legislation like the Violence Against Women Act and the Assault Weapons Ban. As vice president he implemented the Great Recession stimulus program and was instrumental in working with Congress to pass the ACA. He even pushed for marriage equality before Obama openly supported it and has had experience with two epidemics, H-1 N-1 flu and Ebola.

Biden’s life experiences and faith have made him altruistic and inclusive. He thinks paying taxes is a patriotic duty because he realizes government’s most important function is protecting us. Healthcare, education, domestic manufacturing, clean energy, fair immigration policies, adequate Social Security, affordable housing and protecting voter rights make up his All-American agenda.