LETTER: Bill would help children get teachers

I am a licensed home childcare provider in Peoria, and I have been serving families in our community for 17 years.

As we emerge from the pandemic, childcare is essential for the return of our economy. Yet Illinois has too few early childhood teachers.

Why? Compensation is one factor. Those who care for our littlest babies could make more working at Target than as childcare teachers. But caring for children is a calling — many choose it, but are thwarted by barriers to attaining college degrees in Early Childhood Education.

Continuing my education is really important to me, because I want to care for and teach the children as best I can. I have been exploring Bachelors programs in ECE, but there’s nothing available that works for me right now.

The four-year programs in my community are designed for full-time students, not providers like me – I run two shifts at my child care home. Running my childcare is more than a full-time job, so I need access to a BA program that is catering to non-traditional students, as community college programs often do.