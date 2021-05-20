LETTER: Bills a sign government is in trouble

There are currently two pieces of legislation that have passed in the House of Representatives. H.R.1 and H.R.4 both together seek to improve access to voting in the United States.

When you think about it, neither of these bills should be necessary. In America, the right to vote should be assumed, and should be protected for every citizen. Our government should be in the business of doing everything it can to make it easy for citizens to vote.

When we have politicians who try to make it difficult to vote, they are not supporting our democracy. When we have to have legislation that preserves the right to vote, it is a sign that there are people in different levels of government that are only interested in gaining power for themselves.

It is a sign that our democracy, our government of the people, by the people, and for the people, is in trouble.

Carol Roehrig, Hudson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0