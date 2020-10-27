LETTER: Bipartisanship must be ultimate goal

I was elected in 1991 in a special election as a Republican member of the House of Representatives that contained a plurality of Democratic members by about 75 seats. Bipartisanship came easy if you wanted to get anything accomplished. Likewise, it was much easier for my Democratic colleagues to be bipartisan with the minority. The majority wanted the minority to be a part of major legislation which might be controversial. It was good politics and good political cover.

This all changed when the Republicans gained control in the 1994 election. Since then, the control of the House has changed 3 or 4 times (depending how you count).

Much has happened since: 9/11, the big recession, and now the pandemic virus. Bipartisanship has vanished. Our leaders have been acting in a rude and childish manner unbecoming their position or responsibility to the American people. It is trench warfare with one main goal: control, not good government, not bipartisan government. Instead of coming together, the parties are moving in diametrically opposite ways: one to the left, one to the right.

Good government is usually found in the middle, a position I often found myself in during my years of service. Today, the middle ground is a “no man’s land” and very dangerous.