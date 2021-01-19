LETTER: Bloomington has failed leadership

"Welcome to Little Chicago" is what the sign should say when driving into Bloomington. Home of high taxes and rising crime rates.

As a lifetime resident of this city it saddens me to see how the Democrats are steadily destroying our once conservative city. Illinois politicians' latest scam is cashless bail. I have to be blunt and ask these fools why they don't see the results in other places that have tried this insanity? Every place it's tried, the crime rates have went through the roof and the law abiding citizens are less safe.

It's easy to document but no one cares to try or be concerned. Instead, we have endless letters knocking LaHood or calling Trump a dictator when in reality, the real dictator sits in the governors mansion and has people eating outside in 18 degree weather. But you'll never see the same folks complaining about LaHood complain about our tyrant governor.

I would suggest their priorities are totally backwards, orange man bad, governor good, eating outside good, eating inside bad when the actual statistics say the total opposite.

This is just one reason why folks are moving out of Illinois in record numbers to states that are sane and run by Republican governors that still believe in freedom of choice, lower crime rates, and lower taxes.