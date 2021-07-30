LETTER: Bloomington needs tarp on trash trucks

I am 11 years old and am a Boy Scout in Troop 938 sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. I am a conservationist that loves fishing, and the outdoors. My troop participates in the Adopt-A-Highway program and we’re very aware of litter/trash.

I am concerned about the amount of litter/trash I see laying around our city. I live on a main road where the City of Bloomington and private trash trucks travel while transporting bulk waste to the transfer station on South Bunn Street.

I have noticed that the private companies always have a tarp covering the open top of the trash they are hauling. However, the City of Bloomington trucks never have a tarp covering the trash in their truck. I have watched trash blow/ fall from the city trucks many times.

It’s my understanding that the police enforce tarping for private trash transporters. I question why the City of Bloomington trucks never have tarps over open tops when bulk waste is transported this way. It would be wonderful if the city could respond with an explanation.

Liam Scott, Troop 938, Bloomington

