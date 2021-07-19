LETTER: Bloomington should own up to error

Thank you to the City of Bloomingto.n.

I wanted to thank the City of Bloomington for not owning the storm/sewer issue we have. Especially on Oakland Ave. The city will not own up to their problem and fix it. They won’t replace any of the mechanicals lost due to their problem.

Instead of owning the problem they would like to give a history lesson to push blame off on to something else. Then they offer $4,500 in assistance to help the problem with your home to their line. It doesn’t help the problem with the main storm/sewage line when it doesn’t function properly anyway. That’s bandaging a wound instead of having surgery to fix it.

It would appear the city will drag its feet until they find out if there will be state/federal aid so they don’t have to own up to anything and pay. The city's shop flooded. I bet everything in it got replaced. How about replacing the things for the homeowners that pay the taxes that paid for those tools and equipment and the salaries of you and the rest of the city employees?

The city knows that this has been a problem and didn’t address it when they resurfaced and put new gutters and curb in 10 years ago. Now look. They need to own it.

It’s not about if people are asking for a handout or not. It’s about the city owning their problem , giving it and replacing the mechanicals and items lost.

Shane Young, Bloomington

