LETTER: Bloomington should rejoin Metcom

If you have ever dialed 911, a dispatcher answers and when you start to say what call is about, you are interrupted because they want to know if emergency is Bloomington. When you tell them Bloomington, dispatcher tells you "transferring to Bloomington dispatch."

While the transfer may take only seconds, when you have an emergency that time seems like forever and you end up repeating what was just stated when call answered. As I recall part of reason Bloomington left was over the radio system; County & Normal wanted a good system and Bloomington was not willing to foot that amount. Yet some years later did acquire that system on their own. Surely there are some economies of scale for having one county wide system for all. Rejoin.