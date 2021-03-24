LETTER: Blumenshine for Normal council

David Paul Blumenshine is one of the few candidates for Normal Town Council who has a history of standing with the people when it comes to concerns about our constantly rising taxes. Locally, our taxes have raised every year for close to a dozen years in a row. Current elected officials need to practice fiscal responsibility instead of merely raising taxes to fund local needs.

Thanks to David, he has spent the last several years helping the citizens of our community understand what is happening to our community financially as well as what can be done. I stand with him and his vast knowledge of the layers of government, how other communities work and thrive, and how we can begin to move toward that ourselves. Enough is enough. Let’s vote for David Paul Blumenshine and start to turn Normal around financially.