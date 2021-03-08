LETTER: Blumenshine not qualified for council

I first became acquainted with David Paul Blumenshine back in the mid-90s when our family owned a bakery/café in what was then downtown Normal. My wife recalls him as a really nice guy who was a regular customer supporting our local business.

Several years later when we were selling our first home, we were faced with the dilemma of having friends in the real estate business and not wanting to choose one over the others. We decided to keep friendships and business separate. Recalling how David had supported our business we decided to return the favor and asked him to list our home. There is nothing remarkable to report about the transaction, but David was certainly competent and sold our home.

In the years since, I have seen him a few times while parking bikes at the summer festivals in Uptown. To be honest I’m older, greyer and have less hair than when we did business and I don’t think that he recognizes me. My only point in bringing it up is that in watching his interactions at those times my observation has been that he seems to be a good family man.