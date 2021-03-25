LETTER: Blumenshine serves people of Normal

With all that David Paul Blumenshine has endured this election cycle, he stays strong and steadfast with his eyes on us. That is the kind of leadership we need on the Normal Town Council.

Blumenshine's goals are for us, in whatever capacity he is needed. Whether it be as a missionary, or to help the homeless find a home, prison ministry, serving the eucharist to hospital shut-ins, volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club, or serving as councilman for the Town of Normal.

Unlike most currently on our council, Blumenshine both listens and hears. His platform says it all, pay for Uptown before we plan new vanity projects, fix the roads, cut spending, and stop raising our taxes.

Vote David Paul Blumenshine for Normal Town Council.

Joan Nalley, Normal

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0