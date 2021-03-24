LETTER: Blumenshine will keep community strong

Over the past couple years I've had occasion to get to know David Paul Blumenshine. He has expressed his desire to be part of the process to make our community better as a member of the Normal Town Council.

Obviously, we all have differing opinions, but I've found that David is willing to listen. Listening and communicating are key to better government. He has experience in handling a budget and knows the importance of a zero based budget. I am confident he will bring that skill to the position.

David and his wife Tanya have five children that were all born and raised in the area, so keeping our community strong is important to him. With his history of service to the community I feel we should vote for David Paul Blumenshine on April 6 or before. Please vote.

David Urewicz, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0