LETTER: Board meeting a gross display

On Wednesday, June 9, I attended the District 87 School Board meeting to speak in support of the District 87 school board and diverse, equitable, inclusive curriculum. What I found at this board meeting was a group of “community members” who claimed to be concerned about children. Their arguments lacked clear reasoning and were devoid of evidence. I will not honor them with a refute. Instead, I will let their actions speak for themselves.

They yelled obscenities at my peers and I while we were speaking and showed diagrams of genitals to the whole room for no clear purpose. They referred to Dr. Reilly, the superintendent, as “Mr. Reilly,” and “Mr. Woke.” A person came within inches of a student’s face, while screaming about disrespect. Several adults commented in person and on social media that students were “hand-picked by teachers” to speak. Or even more egregious, chosen by the school board.

We walked each other to our cars afterwards. Their words and behaviors were so harsh and hostile that it was not foreign to me that any of us could be assaulted.

They claim to protect children. I see no protection here.

I am scared. I am sad. I am tired. I do not feel comfortable or safe at meetings that determine my education and my future. This board meeting was a gross display of hateful adults belittling high schoolers for wanting a say in our own education. This will not be tolerated. Students, parents, community members, I invite you to stand with us. The students of District 87 have spoken. We will not be quieted.

Addison Weaver, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0