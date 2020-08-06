LETTER: Board needs to take action on jail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McLean County Jail is being operated in a manner that is devoid of any sense of decency or compassion. Much of the problem is being caused by the county sheriff, a man whose hypocrisy knows no bounds. He says he supports cash bail, except when Black people are bailed out. He says he is concerned about COVID-19, but his employees can't be bothered to wear masks, socially distance, or abstain from shaking hands. His willful negligence is directly responsible for the current COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.

There are, however, actions that the County Board should take. First, they need to stop profiting from the operation of the jail. That means no fees or commissions on voice or video visitations. And they need to demand that Sandage institute the free remote video visitation service. Additionally, the board should eliminate any perverse financial incentives that encourage higher occupancy, and any money from the jail needs to be reinvested into support programs for those being detained and those who have been recently released.

Finally, board members need to use their position to demand the decarceration of those being held at the jail pretrial, of which there are more than 200 people. Detainees should not be placed in danger during a pandemic because they had the misfortune of being under the care of a sheriff that doesn't give a damn about them.

Patrick Lawler, Bloomington

