LETTER: Brady a person of dignity, benevolence

This has been some year. All the chaos has been simply overwhelming. Making political determinations amidst all this feels almost impossible. Too much hostility played in our differences. There is no place for it in finding answers.

One constant calming voice in all this has been that of Dan Brady. Dan looks to resolve not "win." With Dan, we have a person of dignity, benevolence and empathy representing us in the Illinois House if Representatives.

Thank you for your service Dan. You have my vote.

Jim Pritz, Normal

