LETTER: Brady a positive for special needs

Dan Brady has been a positive influence in McLean County with regards to our special needs community for many years.

I've had the pleasure of working with his delightful son, Tommy, through Illinois Voices Theatre Seedling and the Penguin Project for a number of years.

Though Tom has moved on from his "acting career" and we wish him well, these theatre programs in our community have continued with the help of the Brady family.

"Great family man" is one of the most relevant characteristics you can find in Dan. Thank you for your many years of support, Dan, and thank you to your lovely family as well.

Donna Anhalt, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0