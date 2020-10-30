LETTER: Brady benefits all of illinois

We support Dan Brady for re-election to the 105th Legislative District of Illinois. We write not necessarily from the view of any single political party but from the experience of Dan’s consistent ability to seek and understand his constituency’s needs and act directly and compassionately to solve problems; Dan sees people and systems issues that he strives to solve regardless of an individual’s professed political party.
With Dan’s involvement in the many legislative committees and work within healthcare, his ability to gather together peoples with differences of opinions, enables all parties to reach equitable compromise, directly benefiting the people of Illinois.
Herman and Sarah Dick, Bloomington
