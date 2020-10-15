LETTER: Brady best choice for 105th District

I have had the pleasure of knowing Dan Brady for 40-plus years. I've known him as deputy coroner, coroner, business owner and state representative.

These days the word integrity is used extremely loosely, especially by politicians. Dan's integrity without question. Dan educates himself about the issues and knows what he is talking about.

Dan and I have had many "spirited" conversations about issues, As stated before he knows the issues and remains steadfast in his beliefs. We may not agree on all issues but we part with a mutual respect. I have "won" some (few) arguements.

I normally lean to the right but I have been bipartisan on some issues. I have also seen Dan as bipartisan and Dan will vote for what is good for the 105th, the State of Illinois and his constituents.

I know of no other who works harder for the state and the 105th district. So join me on November 3 and vote Dan Brady.

Larry Shepherd, Towanda

