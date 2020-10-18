 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Brady committed to constituents
0 comments

LETTER: Brady committed to constituents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Dan Brady understands that working with his colleagues in the Illinois House of Representatives is essential in moving important legislation forward. Dan is committed to faithfully serving his constituents.

His current position as Deputy Republican Leader and the relationships built and developed over his years of service directly benefit our community and the state of Illinois. He has a proven record of success. Please join me in voting for Dan Brady for re-election as Illinois State Representative of the 105th Legislative District.

Alan Chapman, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News