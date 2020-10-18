LETTER: Brady committed to constituents

Dan Brady understands that working with his colleagues in the Illinois House of Representatives is essential in moving important legislation forward. Dan is committed to faithfully serving his constituents.
His current position as Deputy Republican Leader and the relationships built and developed over his years of service directly benefit our community and the state of Illinois. He has a proven record of success. Please join me in voting for Dan Brady for re-election as Illinois State Representative of the 105th Legislative District.
Alan Chapman, Normal
