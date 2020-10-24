LETTER: Brady connected to our community

 Skip to main content
I am pleased to submit this letter in support of Dan Brady’s re-election as State Representative for the 105th District. Dan is the epitome of an individual who is connected to our community and actively listening to his constituents. His efforts to meet with the business owners when the pandemic affected our community demonstrates that no challenge is too large, no business is too small and no conversation is too difficult. Dan wants to be a part of these discussions. I believe that Dan truly listens to concerns and actively works to find solutions. We need community champions like Dan Brady representing our district.

Catherine Porter, Hudson

