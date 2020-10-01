LETTER: Brady does all that can be asked

With both my late wife and I having personally taught and coached “Danny” as a student in the 70s, we have actively followed his political career as a state representative with a sincere interest in trying to watch one of our former students succeed.

Humble, conscientious, caring, compassionate and an ability to listen and communicate were traits he displayed as a player and a student and they are the same traits that he constantly displays today as our state representative.

Over the years, I have observed Dan Brady to continually be all over this district trying his best to reach everyone that elected him. Just the other night there was Dan walking around my neighborhood passing out flyers and saying hello to anyone and everyone. You cannot ask for more from a state representative than that.

Please join me in voting for Dan Brady on Nov. 3 and allow him to continue to improve and cultivate the district he represents.

Rich Gordon, Bloomington

