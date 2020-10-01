 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Brady does all that can be asked
0 comments

LETTER: Brady does all that can be asked

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

With both my late wife and I having personally taught and coached “Danny” as a student in the 70s, we have actively followed his political career as a state representative with a sincere interest in trying to watch one of our former students succeed.

Humble, conscientious, caring, compassionate and an ability to listen and communicate were traits he displayed as a player and a student and they are the same traits that he constantly displays today as our state representative.

Over the years, I have observed Dan Brady to continually be all over this district trying his best to reach everyone that elected him. Just the other night there was Dan walking around my neighborhood passing out flyers and saying hello to anyone and everyone. You cannot ask for more from a state representative than that.

Please join me in voting for Dan Brady on Nov. 3 and allow him to continue to improve and cultivate the district he represents.

Rich Gordon, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER:
Letters

LETTER:

I am supporting John McIntyre for another term on the McLean County Board. John has shown the ability to respectfully engage with residents in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News