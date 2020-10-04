LETTER: Brady embedded in all aspects of our district

Hands down, I have never known a politician who is a better listener, seeks out advice from his constituents and ensures he is visible to the community he represents than Dan Brady.

I can catch (prior to COVID) Dan at local fundraisers, college sporting events, fraternal organization events or ribbon cuttings. He is available to shake hands and meet new faces. He thrives on being a part of the community.

His social schedule is one that others should take notice of -- Dan is embedded in all aspects of our district. And there is no one that knows what is best for our business, our schools, our infrastructure and our government. He makes his decisions based on research and based upon trusting his constituents.

He mentioned on a talk show that he lives his life by what he believes is right. This mindset has served him well, his beliefs will help us be the very best.

Michelle McConnell, Bloomington

