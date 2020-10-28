 Skip to main content
LETTER: Brady has always supported community
I write in support of the re-election of Dan Brady to the Illinois House of Representatives. I am a retired police officer and veteran of the Vietnam War. I have known and worked with Dan since he became the new McLean County Coroner and I was a rookie police officer.

Dan has always been there in support of our communities, first responders and veterans. I have had the occasion to contact Dan over the years on issues important to me. His response has always been immediate and in person.

On November 3, Representative Dan Brady will have my vote and my family's vote.

Andy Wood, Normal

