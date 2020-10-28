LETTER: Brady has been strong leader we need

Representative Dan Brady has been the strong leader we need during this pandemic crisis.

Dan never closed his district office for any extended period during the pandemic. He has been assisting constituents morning, noon and night, weekends and holidays.

He secured continued COVID testing at Bloomington’s Interstate Center, remaining open to provide testing for central Illinois. Dan hosted a town hall meeting to explain how individuals and businesses could receive state grant funding help.

Dan lead a house republican committee to work with the governor’s administration on phasing in re-opening plans for Illinois. He sponsored legislation “called” the Fair Business Treatment Act, ensuring small businesses will be given the same opportunity to remain open that larger, big stores that sell the same items have.

I have known Dan Brady for over 17 year and I wholeheartedly support Illinois State Representative Dan Brady.

Marinna Metoyer, Bloomington

