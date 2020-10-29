 Skip to main content
LETTER: Brady has earned his re-election
LETTER: Brady has earned his re-election

Dan Brady – Everyone has seen him, perhaps more than once, all over the 105th District. Some people think he has a double because he seems to appear in more than one place at one time.

His desire is to be the people’s voice in Springfield. He has some influence on what goes on there evidenced by his selection as one of the leaders of the House Republicans. He has stood firm on important issues facing the state government. He deserves to be re-elected as representative of the 105th Legislative District!

Darrell Beernink, Bloomington

