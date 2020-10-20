LETTER: Brady has our best interests at heart

I support Rep. Dan Brady 100 percent for the 105th Legislative District. Dan has a difficult job trying to please everyone in our district. The state of Illinois is in bad financial shape and not because of Dan Brady. Our roads, bridges and other infrastructure are in terrible shape.

I am sure Dan catches flack about these things needing to be repaired. I don’t like paying taxes either, but money does not grow on trees. How can repairs be done without raising taxes? Dan knows the repairs are needed, and it will cost money.

Dan has our best interests at heart in representing our district and state. I have known Dan for over 20 years. He is honest, is a man of integrity, is hard working and strives to do his best every day as our representative.

Dan will have my vote and my family’s vote this coming election.

Bill Butler, Bloomington

