LETTER: Brady inspires confidence and trust

I am writing this letter to express my total support for Dan Brady for state representative of the 105th Legislative District. I have had the honor of knowing Dan for many years, and first met him when he was the coroner for McLean County. He is s dedicated public servant who represents his constituents well in Springfield.

Dan was born and raised in this community and knows the people and the area well. Dan has the ability to reach across the aisle to sponsor and support legislation that benefits everyone regardless of their party affiliation. I know of no other representative that works harder than Dan. His passion for his work and his honesty inspire confidence and trust. Please join me in voting for Dan Brady for representative of the 105th district.