LETTER: Brady making Illinois a better place
LETTER: Brady making Illinois a better place

I will be voting on November 3 for Dan Brady to continue to represent the citizens of the 105th Legislative District. He is an exceptional representative and we are fortunate to have such a tireless, hard-working, honest representative who listens and responds to our concerns.

Dan’ s reputation for “being everywhere” truly is a compliment which reflects his daily effort to fulfill his duty as our representative. His experience and dedication are also characteristics which we need more than ever in this state. Please re-elect Dan Brady so that he can continue to help the state of Illinois become a better place for all of us.

Vote for Dan on November 3.

Molly Moews, Bloomington

