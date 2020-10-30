LETTER: Brady re-election will help community

I just wanted to share some thoughts regarding Dan Brady and his desire to run again for his position as State Representative for the 105th District. I have known Dan for over 20 years in both a professional and personal capacity. Initially, our dealings were strictly on a professional level, and over the years have morphed into a personal friendship. I have always found Dan to be a person who will listen and not shrug off his legislative duties. A trait that is very rare anymore with people involved in politics.