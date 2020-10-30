LETTER: Brady re-election will help community

I just wanted to share some thoughts regarding Dan Brady and his desire to run again for his position as State Representative for the 105th District. I have known Dan for over 20 years in both a professional and personal capacity. Initially, our dealings were strictly on a professional level, and over the years have morphed into a personal friendship. I have always found Dan to be a person who will listen and not shrug off his legislative duties. A trait that is very rare anymore with people involved in politics.
If you look at Dan's resume of professional accomplishments, he is consistent. He is not like other politicians that do one or two things in their career and rest on their laurels. Dan is a genuine person, another rare trait in people nowadays. A highly accomplished person that can benefit the community with another term in Springfield.
Steve Sicinski, Bloomington
