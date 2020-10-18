 Skip to main content
LETTER: Brady represents needs of district
As a longtime resident of Bloomington, I am excited to once again have the opportunity to endorse Dan Brady for the state representative for the 105th Legislative District. Dan has supported lower taxes, funding for education, farm initiatives and efforts to drive local business.

Dan Brady has always been available to listen to constituents and utilize that input to represent the needs of his district. Vote Dan Brady Nov. 3.

Michael ‘Rudy’ Rudicil, Bloomington

