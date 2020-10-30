LETTER: Brady represents people, not politics

I helped Dan Brady on his first campaign for state representative. And I continue to support Dan today for his continued dedication to public service. Then as he still does today, Dan has a strong desire to make a difference, and to ensure that people from all walks of life have a state representative in the 105th district who listens to his constituents.
Dan has been honored by the voters during his previous elections to earn their trust as well as several groups who have recently endorsed Dan such as, Illinois Education Association, Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois, Illinois Sheriff’s Association, Illinois Retired Teachers, Associated Builder and Contractors of Illinois As you can see from these endorsements, Dan represents people not politics.
Lisa Schumacher, Bloomington
