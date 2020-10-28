LETTER: Brady responds to assistance requests

Please join us in supporting Dan Brady for re-election to the 105th House District of Illinois. We have personally witnessed Dan’s assistance to those in need, including a family in need of a furnace, helping provide PPE to our local medical community, assisting with unemployment claims, COVID testing, and helping small businesses find state assistance to help prevent bankruptcy.

It is well known, Dan is everywhere. We all see him at our local school parades, every fund raiser, and in the State congress sponsoring legislation to help small businesses have the opportunity to stay open, as the larger stores have (Fair Business Treatment Act).

This is a person who cares about our community. He responds to requests for assistance. We need to continue allowing Dan Brady to represent us.

Doug and Stephanie Ward, Downs

