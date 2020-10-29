 Skip to main content
LETTER: Brady responsive to his constituents
Conscientious. Dedicated. Devoted. Caring. These are just a few words to describe Representative Dan Brady who represents residents throughout the 105th District. We have known Dan for many years and find him to be responsive to his constituents.

He takes the time to do research into a topic or issue; he is open to divergent viewpoints, and he is clearly a public servant whose heart is in serving the people he represents.

The qualities he brings to this important office are those that benefit all individuals. He takes the time to listen, ask questions, and, in the process, provides top-notch service. He invests time into doing an outstanding job. Dan makes it a point to get to know you because he genuinely likes people. He is a people person and the people of the 105th district are central to to his job as a state representative.

As voters go to the polls, we recommend that they support Dan Brady for state representative.

Don and Ruth Cavallini, Lexington

