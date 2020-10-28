LETTER: Brady supports all constituents

I am writing in support of Rep. Dan Brady who is seeking re-election in the 105th Legislative District. Having known Dan for over 40 years, I have witnessed his dedication and service not only to his district but also in his previous position as McLean County coroner.

Dan has demonstrated leadership, accessibility and caring, not only for his constituents, but for people throughout Illinois. Noteworthy is his work in support of legislation affecting individuals with special needs, as well as education, businesses and agriculture. As a local businessman, he understands firsthand the issues that impact small business owners.

Your vote in support of Rep. Dan Brady is a vote for someone who supports all the constituents of the 105th Legislative District.

Fran Turgeon, Lexington

