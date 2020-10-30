LETTER: Brady the right person for district

I am writing in support of Dan Brady for re-election as State Representative for the 105th district. I have known Dan since his first election in 2000. Nobody in the General Assembly works harder for his constituents. His staff is one of the best in constituent services taking care of the people in his district.

This is not to say that we have always agreed on an issue. Dan has always listened and responded to explain where he is on the issue. When we have a disagreement, we find that there are other areas where we do agree and can work together on those solutions. He is the right person for this district.